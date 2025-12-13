Türkiye-Syria Business Forum held in Aleppo to boost reconstruction ties

ALEPPO
The Türkiye-Syria Business Forum, focusing on the construction and building materials sector, took place in Aleppo on Friday, as reported by Syrian state television Al-Ikhbariya.

Business delegations from both countries attended the event, organized by Türkiye's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD).

The forum sought to enhance communication between Turkish and Syrian firms through meetings and sessions, while exploring investment opportunities and collaboration on reconstruction projects.

It aligns with broader cooperation agreements between the Syrian and Turkish governments across various sectors.The new Syrian administration is actively working to restore ties with the international community.

A similar Türkiye-Syria Business Forum occurred in Istanbul earlier this month.

 

