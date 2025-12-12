Direct selling market expected to exceed $1 billion by 2030

Türkiye’s direct selling industry is expected to surpass $1 billion in market volume by 2030, supported by strong growth momentum and a new regulatory framework that came into force in August, according to Naime Yalçın, chair of the Direct Selling Association.

Data from the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) showed that the global direct selling market reached $164 billion in retail sales, with 104.3 million independent entrepreneurs earning income through the sector.

Türkiye stood out as one of the markets that recorded “remarkable growth” between 2021 and 2024.

Yalçın emphasized that Türkiye has been one of the few European markets to grow consistently over the past three years, adding that the country’s economic dynamics continue to strengthen direct selling and entrepreneurship opportunities.

She added that the sector could see growth approaching double digits in 2026, with greater consumer reach and expanded entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Our goal is to be among the countries exceeding $1 billion by 2030 and potentially rank among the top five in Europe,” she said.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), women’s labor force participation in Türkiye stands at 36.8 percent, while the share of women entrepreneurs is 8.2 percent. In contrast, women account for 77 percent of entrepreneurs in the direct selling sector, supported by flexible working conditions and low start-up costs that make entry into the field more accessible.

