Şanlıurfa announced as next venue for Teknofest

Şanlıurfa announced as next venue for Teknofest

ISTANBUL
Şanlıurfa announced as next venue for Teknofest

Teknofest, Türkiye's premier aviation and technology event, will land in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4 next year, adding the ancient city to the festival’s expanding geographic footprint, organizers have announced.

Expected to welcome thousands of guests, the eagerly awaited festival is set to deliver substantial benefits to the region's economic, social and tourism prospects.

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak said hosting the festival would bring “significant energy and motivation” to the province, adding that the city has been preparing for the possibility for some time.

Şıldak said Şanlıurfa is ready to take on an important role in technology and science.

Şanlıurfa Mayor Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar highlighted the city’s deep historical and scientific legacy, calling it a cradle of early astronomical observation in Mesopotamia.

Hosting Teknofest, he said, aligns with Şanlıurfa’s identity as the place “where people first read the sky.”

First held in Istanbul in 2018, Teknofest has since become one of the world’s largest public technology festivals, rotating between Istanbul and other major Turkish cities and extending abroad to Azerbaijan and Turkish Cyprus.

This year, the festival took place in two stages: May 1–4 at the former Ercan Airport in the Turkish Cypriot capital Nicosia and Sept. 17–21 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, attracting a total of 1.5 million visitors. More than 565,000 teams and 1.1 million participants applied for contests at the event.

To date, nearly 13 million people have attended Teknofest events, which showcase technology competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops aimed at encouraging innovation and inspiring young talent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

    İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

  2. Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

    Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

  3. DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

    DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

  4. Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

    Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

  5. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war
Recommended
İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March
DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid
Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war
Erdoğan urges global dialogue for peace at Turkmenistan forum

Erdoğan urges global dialogue for peace at Turkmenistan forum
Cypriot leaders hold second UN-sponsored meeting

Cypriot leaders hold second UN-sponsored meeting
WORLD Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi President Barham Salih, who once fled Saddam Hussein’s persecution, has been named the next U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, marking a break from the long-standing practice of choosing leaders mainly from major European donor countries.
ECONOMY Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Türkiye’s current account posted a net surplus of $457 million in October, according to Central Bank data released on Dec. 12.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿