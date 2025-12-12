Turkish travelers flock to Egypt as affordable prices, visa-free entry boost demand

ISTANBUL

As soaring domestic prices push holidaymakers toward more affordable, visa-free destinations, Egypt is rapidly emerging as a powerful magnet for Turkish travelers, a trend facilitated by lower costs, expanding flight options and the convenience of obtaining a visa on arrival at its Red Sea resorts.

Türkiye’s strained ties with Egypt throughout the 2010s had stalled tourism flows, but relations have warmed in recent years.

With diplomatic normalization now underway, tour operators report renewed interest in Red Sea resorts and cultural hubs such as Cairo and Luxor.

Arrivals rose from around 230,000 last year to an estimated 350,000 this year, according to industry figures.

Experts say cost remains the strongest pull factor.

All-inclusive, five-star hotels in the Turkish tourism hub of Antalya now start at roughly $400–$500 per night during peak holiday periods, while comparable properties in Egypt’s Hurghada remain around $160.

Turkish tourism professionals note that several luxury hotels in Egypt are operated or managed by Turkish investors, helping align service standards with those in Türkiye.

Yıldırım Taş, chief advisor to the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), says Egypt and Dubai are now Türkiye’s strongest competitors in both domestic and outbound markets.

He points to short flight times, multiple direct routes and relatively stable local pricing.

The flag-carrier Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary Ajet operate 61 weekly flights to five Egyptian cities — Cairo, Alexandria, Luxor, Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada — a number rising to 80 during the summer season.

Another key factor is the continuing visa bottleneck between Türkiye and EU countries.

With Schengen appointment slots scarce, destinations offering visa-free entry or easy procedures are drawing more Turkish travelers. Egypt requires only a $15 visa fee on arrival.

Operators say that beyond beaches and year-round warm waters, Egypt’s cultural attractions are driving bookings during winter. The Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Egyptian Museum and historic sites in Luxor and Aswan remain major draws.

Mehmet Kamçı, a tour operator, says hotel occupancy rates across Egypt have reached about 90 percent for the Christmas, New Year and mid-winter break, boosted by Turkish, Russian and European tourists alike.

Cem Polatoğlu, spokesperson for a tour operators’ platform, says Egypt has significantly upgraded its resorts and security environment, narrowing the quality gap with Türkiye.

Sector officials expect Turkish arrivals to Egypt and Dubai to rise by at least 30-40 percent this year, with further growth likely if identity-card travel is introduced in the future.