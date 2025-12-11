Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said business associations should lend unwavering support to the ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" project, as they know the country’s vast potential for development will further increase once the terrorism problem is eternally eliminated.

“An issue on which we are expecting to feel the support of our business world is the terror-free Türkiye project. Because it is you who will best understand the meaning of getting rid of this problem,” Erdoğan said in his address at a meeting by the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK) in Ankara on Dec. 11.

The potential of the Turkish economy will be used in a much more efficient manner once the terror problem is resolved, Erdoğan said, stressing, “We want to leave this terror problem, which cost our economy $2 trillion, behind us forever. We are determined to do this with the broadest possible social and political consensus, on a basis that aligns with the values of our nation.”

The Turkish parliament has established a panel for overseeing the implementation of the campaign following PKK’s decision to disarm and dissolve itself after a 40-year-long armed conflict. The panel is expected to submit an advisory report to the government for the continuation of the process in the coming weeks and months.

Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye’s main goal is to drop this issue from the country’s agenda forever and stop bloodshed, stressing that they chose to pursue this process with the contribution of all political parties in transparency and with common sense, despite some provocative rhetoric from certain groups.

Applauding the works by the parliamentary panel for advancing the process, Erdoğan voiced his expectation that the report to be submitted will contain essential recommendations and suggestions.

On the economy, Erdoğan reiterated the government’s objective to reach a single digit inflation rate in the next few years while continuing to grow the Turkish economy. “Despite all the difficulties, our economy has exceeded $1.5 trillion this year. We believe we will reach our aim of making this $1.9 trillion by 2028,” he said.

Erdoğan to attend peace forum in Turkmenistan

The president will attend the International Forum of Peace and Trust Forum to be organized by Turkmenistan on Dec. 12. The forum will mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the U.N. General Assembly’s declaration of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust."

In Ashgabat, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the participant leaders. According to the Kremlin, Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet bilaterally on the sidelines of the forum.