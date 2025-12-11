Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children

KIRKLARELİ
A mobile library serving the rural districts of the northwestern province of Kırklareli has traveled more than 15,000 kilometers in three years, bringing books and cultural activities to villages without access to a permanent library.

Added to the Kırklareli provincial public library’s inventory in 2022 by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the vehicle visits nearly 100 villages and 115 schools each year, offering around 5,000 titles from Turkish and world literature.

Its latest stop was the Şehit Anıl Yalap Primary School in Kofçaz, located on the foothills of the Istranca Mountains, where some 130 students from 16 villages study under a transport system. After spending time inside the mobile library browsing books, children took part in games under the supervision of library staff.

Provincial Public Library Director Mete Karagöl said that the project encourages reading in places where access to a permanent library is limited, noting that the vehicle is on the road three days a week and its collection is updated twice a year. ”Since children show great interest, we prioritize children’s books,” he added.

Karagöl stressed the importance of reading habits and said, “Libraries are centers of knowledge and culture. Even in mountainous areas where snow makes access difficult, we overcome every obstacle to instill a love of books.”

Driver Hakan Arda said the warm welcome they receive in every village is deeply moving. “If we can touch a child’s heart even a little through books, that’s our greatest joy,” he said.

 

