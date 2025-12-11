Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

SOFIA

Tens of thousands joined the latest massive protests across Bulgaria yesterday, accusing the government of widespread corruption and underscoring political rifts just weeks before the country is to join European nations that use the euro as the official currency at the start of next year.

The demonstrations came after last week’s protests that were sparked by the government’s budget plans for higher taxes, increased social security contributions and spending increases. The government later withdrew the controversial 2026 budget plan.

The protesters' demands have since expanded to include calls for the center-right government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to resign.

In the capital, Sofia, protesters gathered on a central square where the parliament, the government and the presidency buildings are located. Chanting “Resignation” and “Mafia,” they called on Zhelyazkov's minority coalition Cabinet to step down.