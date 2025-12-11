Pakistan ex-spy chief sentenced to 14 years in jail

Pakistan ex-spy chief sentenced to 14 years in jail

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan ex-spy chief sentenced to 14 years in jail

The Shah Faisal Mosque is seen engulfed in dense smog due to severe air pollution in Islamabad on December 9, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

A military court Thursday sentenced a former spy chief of Pakistan to 14 years in prison, more than a year after court-martial proceedings began against him on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act, the military said.

In a statement, it said the Field General Court Martial tried the former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence , retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, under the Pakistan Army Act during proceedings that lasted 15 months.

“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss" to individuals, the statement said. It did not specify who suffered any such loss, however.

The military said the court found Hameed guilty on all charges after “lengthy and laborious” legal proceedings and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment. It said the court-martial followed all legal requirements and that Hameed was provided full rights of defense, including counsel of his choice.

Hameed has the right to appeal the verdict before the relevant forum, it said.

The military provided no additional details, but Hameed was widely known to be a close associate to imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan , who is serving multiple sentences on graft and other charges since he was arrested in 2023.

jailed,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

    İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

  2. Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

    Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

  3. DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

    DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

  4. Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

    Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

  5. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war
Recommended
Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief
Reddit files legal challenge to Australia social media ban

Reddit files legal challenge to Australia social media ban
Indonesia floods extinction level for rare orangutans

Indonesia floods 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
South Korea exam chief quits over complaints of too-hard tests

South Korea exam chief quits over complaints of too-hard tests
US urges Israel to lead Gaza debris-clearing effort: Report

US urges Israel to lead Gaza debris-clearing effort: Report
Thai PM dissolves parliament, paving way for national elections

Thai PM dissolves parliament, paving way for national elections
US slaps sanctions on Maduro relatives as Venezuela war fears build

US slaps sanctions on Maduro relatives as Venezuela war fears build
WORLD Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi President Barham Salih, who once fled Saddam Hussein’s persecution, has been named the next U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, marking a break from the long-standing practice of choosing leaders mainly from major European donor countries.
ECONOMY Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Türkiye’s current account posted a net surplus of $457 million in October, according to Central Bank data released on Dec. 12.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿