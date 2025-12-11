Fighting rages along Cambodia-Thailand border

Fighting rages along Cambodia-Thailand border

BANGKOK
Fighting rages along Cambodia-Thailand border

Fighting raged Thursday along the border of Cambodia and Thailand, with explosions heard near centuries-old temples.

At least 19 people have been killed in the latest round of border fighting that reignited last week, officials said.

More than half a million people, mostly in Thailand, have fled border areas near where jets, tanks and drones have waged battle.

The Southeast Asian nations dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometer frontier, where both sides claim a smattering of historic temples.

This week's clashes are the deadliest since five days of fighting in July that killed dozens before a shaky truce was agreed, following intervention by Trump.

Both sides blame the other for reigniting the conflict, which has expanded to five provinces of both Thailand and Cambodia, according to an AFP tally of official accounts.

Nine Thai soldiers have been killed this week and more than 120 wounded, Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri told reporters Thursday.

"The operation is still ongoing across the border from Ubon Ratchathani down to Trat province," Surasant said

Cambodia's Defense Ministry has reported 10 civilian deaths and 60 wounded.

Cambodia said more than 101,000 people have been evacuated, while in Thailand, authorities said more than 400,000 civilians have taken shelter elsewhere.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

    İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

  2. Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

    Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

  3. DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

    DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

  4. Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

    Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

  5. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war
Recommended
Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief
Reddit files legal challenge to Australia social media ban

Reddit files legal challenge to Australia social media ban
Indonesia floods extinction level for rare orangutans

Indonesia floods 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
South Korea exam chief quits over complaints of too-hard tests

South Korea exam chief quits over complaints of too-hard tests
US urges Israel to lead Gaza debris-clearing effort: Report

US urges Israel to lead Gaza debris-clearing effort: Report
Thai PM dissolves parliament, paving way for national elections

Thai PM dissolves parliament, paving way for national elections
US slaps sanctions on Maduro relatives as Venezuela war fears build

US slaps sanctions on Maduro relatives as Venezuela war fears build
WORLD Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi President Barham Salih, who once fled Saddam Hussein’s persecution, has been named the next U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, marking a break from the long-standing practice of choosing leaders mainly from major European donor countries.
ECONOMY Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Türkiye’s current account posted a net surplus of $457 million in October, according to Central Bank data released on Dec. 12.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿