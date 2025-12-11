Fighting rages along Cambodia-Thailand border

BANGKOK

Fighting raged Thursday along the border of Cambodia and Thailand, with explosions heard near centuries-old temples.

At least 19 people have been killed in the latest round of border fighting that reignited last week, officials said.

More than half a million people, mostly in Thailand, have fled border areas near where jets, tanks and drones have waged battle.

The Southeast Asian nations dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometer frontier, where both sides claim a smattering of historic temples.

This week's clashes are the deadliest since five days of fighting in July that killed dozens before a shaky truce was agreed, following intervention by Trump.

Both sides blame the other for reigniting the conflict, which has expanded to five provinces of both Thailand and Cambodia, according to an AFP tally of official accounts.

Nine Thai soldiers have been killed this week and more than 120 wounded, Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri told reporters Thursday.

"The operation is still ongoing across the border from Ubon Ratchathani down to Trat province," Surasant said

Cambodia's Defense Ministry has reported 10 civilian deaths and 60 wounded.

Cambodia said more than 101,000 people have been evacuated, while in Thailand, authorities said more than 400,000 civilians have taken shelter elsewhere.