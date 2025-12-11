Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers

TEKİRDAĞ
Amid the gentle transition from late autumn to early winter, Saray — a tranquil district cradled at the foot of the majestic Istranca Mountains in northwestern Tekirdağ — is welcoming a growing wave of nature photographers and campers drawn to its serene, untouched beauty.

Often hailed as a living open-air museum for its pristine natural splendor, Saray boasts some of the region’s most breathtaking landscapes, including the Istranca Forests, Laladere, Kastro, Atlayan Waterfall, Canary Canyon and the Güneşkaya region.

These locations have become essential stops for outdoor enthusiasts, particularly those arriving from Istanbul.

Among them is Istanbul resident Muhammet Tarhan, who traveled to Saray to camp and photograph the terrain. “I am a teacher, and I also run the photography club at my school,” he said.

“I take photographs to remind my students of our connection to nature and to preserve a piece of it. We had a wonderful time in this magnificent geography, surrounded by breathtaking beauty.”

Tarhan added that constantly shifting weather heightened the experience. "We arrived under clear sunshine, but then the rain swept in. Watching it fall from deep inside the forest felt like nature unveiling another layer of its quiet, breathtaking beauty,” he said.

Feyzanur İnan, who came with her husband from the neighboring city of Kırklareli, said they chose Saray for a peaceful day outdoors. “The weather was perfectly calm, and the trees reflecting on the lake looked gorgeous. This was our first time here — we had only visited the seaside before, but now we’re finally discovering this beautiful part of the region,” she said.

For Gökhan Meneşe, the area’s appeal peaks during autumn and winter. “Nature puts on a show with all colors. You can see every shade of brown and green this season. It’s quieter now, and the atmosphere is wonderful,” he said.

Traveling by caravan with his family, he added that they also document these landscapes to produce content.

Other visitors echoed the same sense of calm. Sadık Çiftçi, who arrived with his wife and sibling, said, “We wanted to spend this beautiful autumn day together. The silence of nature, the sound of the water, the birds… This is what we came to enjoy.”

Neşat Özcan, visiting with his wife to photograph the scenery, added, “We come on weekends to experience the miraculous beauty nature offers. The birds, the falling leaves, the shift from autumn to winter. We try to capture it all.”

 

