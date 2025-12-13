Trade minister says talks in US 'strengthened' path toward $100 bln trade goal

WASHINGTON

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Friday that Türkiye and the U.S. have advanced efforts to expand bilateral trade following productive discussions in Washington.

Bolat described his meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as "productive," where they comprehensively reviewed Türkiye-U.S. trade and economic relations.

"We believe that our meeting has strengthened our common will to reach 100 billion dollars of trade," Bolat said in a post on X.

"Türkiye will steadfastly pursue its vision of a long-term, predictable, and mutually beneficial economic partnership with the United States," he added.

Later, Bolat engaged with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and business leaders.

"During our discussions, we explained to the business community Türkiye's steady economic growth, which has continued for 21 consecutive quarters, and its potential," he noted.

Bolat expressed satisfaction with American companies' support in enhancing commercial ties, stating: "Our joint efforts will mean more investment, more trade, and more employment for companies in both the United States and Türkiye."

Bolat also met U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to discuss the commercial and economic aspects of the Türkiye-U.S. strategic partnership.

"We are fully committed to achieving the $100 billion trade volume target set by the leaders of both countries.

In this context, we will speed up our joint work," he said.

Ankara anticipates building the strategic partnership on a "much more solid foundation" rooted in mutual benefits, Bolat concluded.