Trade minister says talks in US 'strengthened' path toward $100 bln trade goal

Trade minister says talks in US 'strengthened' path toward $100 bln trade goal

WASHINGTON
Trade minister says talks in US strengthened path toward $100 bln trade goal

 Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Friday that Türkiye and the U.S. have advanced efforts to expand bilateral trade following productive discussions in Washington.

Bolat described his meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as "productive," where they comprehensively reviewed Türkiye-U.S. trade and economic relations.

"We believe that our meeting has strengthened our common will to reach 100 billion dollars of trade," Bolat said in a post on X.

"Türkiye will steadfastly pursue its vision of a long-term, predictable, and mutually beneficial economic partnership with the United States," he added.

Later, Bolat engaged with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and business leaders.

"During our discussions, we explained to the business community Türkiye's steady economic growth, which has continued for 21 consecutive quarters, and its potential," he noted.

Bolat expressed satisfaction with American companies' support in enhancing commercial ties, stating: "Our joint efforts will mean more investment, more trade, and more employment for companies in both the United States and Türkiye."

Bolat also met U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to discuss the commercial and economic aspects of the Türkiye-U.S. strategic partnership.

"We are fully committed to achieving the $100 billion trade volume target set by the leaders of both countries.

In this context, we will speed up our joint work," he said.

Ankara anticipates building the strategic partnership on a "much more solid foundation" rooted in mutual benefits, Bolat concluded.

 

US, Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

    Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

  2. Zelensky offers to drop NATO bid for security guarantees

    Zelensky offers to drop NATO bid for security guarantees

  3. Greek premier to pay visits to Jerusalem, Ramallah

    Greek premier to pay visits to Jerusalem, Ramallah

  4. UN chief visits Iraq to mark end of assistance mission

    UN chief visits Iraq to mark end of assistance mission

  5. ‘Butcher's broom’ bouquets fill Istanbul markets ahead of New Year

    ‘Butcher's broom’ bouquets fill Istanbul markets ahead of New Year
Recommended
Wage panel meets without worker representatives

Wage panel meets without worker representatives
Authorties speed up new farming strategies amid drought

Authorties speed up new farming strategies amid drought
Transportation and storage leads FDI inflows in Türkiye

Transportation and storage leads FDI inflows in Türkiye
Trade Minister says held ‘productive’ talks in US

Trade Minister says held ‘productive’ talks in US
EU set to soften car engine ban, with effects on Türkiye

EU set to soften car engine ban, with effects on Türkiye
German defense giants battle over military spending ramp-up

German defense giants battle over military spending ramp-up
Google to lay undersea cables in Papua New Guinea

Google to lay undersea cables in Papua New Guinea
WORLD Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas on Dec. 14 confirmed the death of a top commander in Gaza, a day after Israel said it had killed Raed Saad in a strike outside Gaza City.
ECONOMY Wage panel meets without worker representatives

Wage panel meets without worker representatives

The Minimum Wage Determination Commission held its first meeting to set Türkiye’s minimum wage for 2026 without the participation of worker representatives.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿