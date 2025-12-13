Türkiye, Italy to hold Troy-themed exhibition in Rome

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism ministry has announced that a Troy-themed exhibition will be held in Rome next year as part of a deepening cultural cooperation with Italy.

In a statement shared by the Directorate General of Cultural Assets and Museums, officials noted that last year’s “Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place” exhibition at the Colosseum and this year’s “Magna Mater” show paved the way for a new phase in bilateral cultural ties.

Following a series of high-level meetings, Türkiye and Italy agreed to organize a major Troy exhibition in Rome in 2026. To formalize the collaboration, a declaration of intent was signed at the directorate by Turkish and Italian officials.

The statement emphasized that the exhibition, inspired by one of history’s most enduring epics, will bring the legend of Troy to an international audience. “We continue our determined efforts to promote our cultural heritage across the world,” the directorate said.

The Göbeklitepe exhibition at Rome’s Colosseum has drawn more than 6 million visitors. Göbeklitepe, regarded as the world’s oldest temple, has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2011. It was first identified in 1963, when researchers from the universities of Istanbul and Chicago began excavations at the site situated near the town of Şanliurfa in southeastern Türkiye.

This year’s Magna Mater between Italy and Tunisia highlighted the ancient Mediterranean worship of Cybele and featured 92 artifacts from across the region, including several from Türkiye — three original artifacts and one replica.