Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

ANKARA

Turkish officials urged the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to move ahead with a March 10 agreement calling for its integration into Syria’s new national army, warning that delays threaten the fragile security environment emerging in the country.

"The SDF terrorist organization's attempts to buy time are futile. There is no alternative to integration," Defense Ministry sources told reporters on Dec. 12 in the capital Ankara.

Officials said the SDF’s continued activities were undermining stability and security efforts underway as part of Türkiye’s broader peace initiative. The campaign has seen PKK’s decision to disband and disarm.

Ankara considers PKK and its Syrian affiliate, YPG — the backbone of SDF — to be terrorist organizations.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler reiterated the message during a Dec. 11 session of the parliament's general assembly, calling on the SDF to comply with the terms of the deal.

"For the process to proceed and continue in a healthy manner, the terrorist organization PKK and all affiliated groups must comply with the dissolution decision, immediately cease all terrorist activities in all regions where they are present, primarily Syria, and unconditionally surrender their weapons," Güler told lawmakers.

"Our country will not allow the continuation of any terrorist structure that will endanger our security and peace in the region, whatever name it may go by."

For his part, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also criticized YPG for what he said was a failure to take required steps under the agreement.

“It is not good to fall for the games of external actors and determine policy based on signals from them,” he said during an interview with Al Jazeera, pointing to what he described as the impact of Israeli expansionism on Syria.

"Israel does not want to give the Syrian people the chance that the international community has given them. Unfortunately, under Netanyahu's leadership, the Israeli administration is deriving power and security from the weakness of neighboring countries in the region."