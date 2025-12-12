Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi President Barham Salih, who once fled Saddam Hussein’s persecution, has been named the next U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, marking a break from the long-standing practice of choosing leaders mainly from major European donor countries.

In a letter on Dec. 11, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed that Salih will begin a five-year term on Jan. 1, 2026, pending approval from the UNHCR executive committee.

Salih, who studied engineering in the U.K. while in exile, led Iraq from 2018 to 2022. He steps into the role at a time when global displacement has reached unprecedented levels — roughly twice what it was when outgoing chief Filippo Grandi took office — while funding for refugee operations continues to plummet.

Major donors, including the United States under President Donald Trump, have reduced contributions, while others are redirecting money toward defense. UNHCR, largely dependent on voluntary funding, has already slashed its 2026 budget by nearly 20 percent to $8.5 billion and is preparing to eliminate almost 5,000 positions, even as crises in Sudan and Ukraine intensify humanitarian needs.

The agency warns that dwindling resources are forcing painful choices about who receives aid and are creating new dangers for displaced populations.

Salih, originally from the Kurdish region of Iraq, has vowed to prevent refugees from being trapped in what he called “cycles of dependency,” stressing the need for education and employment opportunities. “I believe deeply in UNHCR’s mission because I have lived it,” he said during his campaign, adding that humanitarian assistance must remain temporary.

