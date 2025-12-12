DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

ANKARA

A Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation involved in Türkiye's latest peace initiative met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, the key architect of the process, on Dec. 12.

Lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol, also held talks earlier with Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) leader Ali Babacan.

The DEM Party has maintained channels to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative. Under the campaign, PKK announced a ceasefire before declaring plans to dissolve, with an initial group of members burning their weapons in July. The terror group said in late October that it had withdrawn its remaining elements from Turkish territory.

Parties are now relaying their assessments to the parliament’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which oversees the initiative. Both the DEM Party and the MHP have submitted their reports outlining their views and recommendations. Media reports say the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is expected to deliver its 60-page document by the end of the week.

According to coverage of the draft report, the AKP identifies three priority stages for upcoming legal regulations: The neutralization of PKK’s leadership in the Qandil region, the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG) into Syria's new army and the full termination of the terror group’s presence in Syria.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the New Path alliance — comprised of the DEVA Party, the Felicity Party and the Future Party — are expected to submit their reports early next week.

The commission convened for the 19th time on Dec. 4, reviewing findings from a cross-party delegation that visited Öcalan on the İmralı prison island on Nov. 24. Representatives from the AKP, DEM Party and MHP participated in the visit, while the CHP and the New Path bloc declined.

The commission’s mandate expires on Dec. 31, but can be extended in one-month intervals if additional work is required.