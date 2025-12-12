İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

ISTANBUL

The trial of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the imprisoned presidential candidate for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), over remarks about a court-appointed expert witness was adjourned to March, the court announced on Dec. 12.

İmamoğlu faces charges of “attempting to influence an expert witness performing judicial duties” and “attempting to influence a fair trial.” The case centers on comments the ousted Istanbul mayor made in January criticizing an expert witness involved in multiple cases against CHP-run municipalities.

The Dec. 12 hearing was presided over by a temporary judge after the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) reassigned the original judge to another court and the replacement judge was on leave. The court decided to send the case file to the prosecutor’s office for an opinion on the merits, setting the next hearing for March 30.

In his defense, İmamoğlu called the trial politically motivated. “You are judging the courage to tell the truth,” he said. “The day I fall silent, this country will become unable to speak. That’s why I’m not silent. I will continue to tell the truth and to expand the struggle for justice and law.”

He earlier accused expert Satılmış Büyükcanayakın of submitting fraudulent reports in corruption investigations targeting CHP-governed district municipalities. İmamoğlu’s office said he had been repeatedly appointed in dozens of separate cases involving CHP municipalities, although Istanbul has more than 8,800 registered expert witnesses.

İmamoğlu has been detained since March as part of a corruption probe into the Istanbul Municipality.