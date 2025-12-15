Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

ANKARA

The construction sector recorded a strong performance in October, with output rising 28 percent compared with the same month of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 15.

The sub‑indices also showed broad-based annual growth. The construction of buildings index increased 28.8 percent year-on-year, the civil engineering index rose 21.8 percent, and specialized construction activities expanded 29.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, however, overall construction production edged down 0.1 percent. The construction of buildings index slipped 0.2 percent, civil engineering activities grew 1.4 percent, while specialized construction activities declined 0.6 percent from the previous month.

Separate TÜİK data also highlighted developments in the services sector. The services production index increased 3.4 percent annually in October.

Within the sector, transportation and storage services fell 0.1 percent, while accommodation and food services rose 5.4 percent.

Information and communication services posted a 13.4 percent increase and real estate services grew 14.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, the services index decreased 0.3 percent in October 2025.