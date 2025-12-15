Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

ANKARA
Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

The construction sector recorded a strong performance in October, with output rising 28 percent compared with the same month of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 15.

The sub‑indices also showed broad-based annual growth. The construction of buildings index increased 28.8 percent year-on-year, the civil engineering index rose 21.8 percent, and specialized construction activities expanded 29.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, however, overall construction production edged down 0.1 percent. The construction of buildings index slipped 0.2 percent, civil engineering activities grew 1.4 percent, while specialized construction activities declined 0.6 percent from the previous month.

Separate TÜİK data also highlighted developments in the services sector. The services production index increased 3.4 percent annually in October.

Within the sector, transportation and storage services fell 0.1 percent, while accommodation and food services rose 5.4 percent.

Information and communication services posted a 13.4 percent increase and real estate services grew 14.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, the services index decreased 0.3 percent in October 2025.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

    Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

  2. New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

    New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

  3. Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

    Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

  4. Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

    Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

  5. US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation

    US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation
Recommended
Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey
French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit

French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit
Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey

Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey
Kaspi completes capital increase at Hepsiburada

Kaspi completes capital increase at Hepsiburada
World Bank mobilizes 1.5 billion euro financing for Turkish small businesses

World Bank mobilizes 1.5 billion euro financing for Turkish small businesses
November discounts bring little boost to physical stores

November discounts bring little boost to physical stores
Home sales climb 13 percent year-on-year in first 11 months

Home sales climb 13 percent year-on-year in first 11 months
WORLD New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

Amid rising security challenges in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has become a topic of heightened attention in military-political discussions.

ECONOMY Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

The birth rate of enterprises in Türkiye reached 15.8 percent in 2024, marking a modest increase from 15.5 percent in 2023, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Entrepreneurship and Business Demography survey.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿