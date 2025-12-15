Number of paid employees in key sectors tops 16 million

Number of paid employees in key sectors tops 16 million

ANKARA
Number of paid employees in key sectors tops 16 million

The number of paid employees across Türkiye’s industry, construction and trade‑services sectors rose 1 percent year-on-year in October 2025, surpassing 16 million, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 15.

A closer look at sub‑sectors shows contrasting trends. Paid employment in the industrial sector fell 3.5 percent annually to 4.84 million, with the manufacturing industry posting a 3.8 percent decline to 4.5 million.

In contrast, the construction sector recorded a solid increase, with paid employment rising 6.2 percent year-on-year to 2.02 million. The trade‑services sector also expanded, posting a 2.5 percent rise to 9.2 million employees.

Within services, accommodation and food services saw a 5.4 percent annual increase, reaching 1.39 million employees. Transportation and storage employment grew 3.5 percent to 1.32 million.

The information and communication sector recorded an annual rise of 1.7 percent to around 300,000, while financial and insurance services employment increased 2.8 percent to more than 360,000.

TÜİK also noted that the total number of paid employees across industry, construction and trade services showed no monthly change in October compared with September.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

    Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

  2. New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

    New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

  3. Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

    Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

  4. Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

    Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

  5. US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation

    US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation
Recommended
Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey
French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit

French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit
Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey

Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey
Kaspi completes capital increase at Hepsiburada

Kaspi completes capital increase at Hepsiburada
World Bank mobilizes 1.5 billion euro financing for Turkish small businesses

World Bank mobilizes 1.5 billion euro financing for Turkish small businesses
November discounts bring little boost to physical stores

November discounts bring little boost to physical stores
Home sales climb 13 percent year-on-year in first 11 months

Home sales climb 13 percent year-on-year in first 11 months
WORLD New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

Amid rising security challenges in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has become a topic of heightened attention in military-political discussions.

ECONOMY Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

The birth rate of enterprises in Türkiye reached 15.8 percent in 2024, marking a modest increase from 15.5 percent in 2023, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Entrepreneurship and Business Demography survey.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿