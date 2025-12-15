Number of paid employees in key sectors tops 16 million

ANKARA

The number of paid employees across Türkiye’s industry, construction and trade‑services sectors rose 1 percent year-on-year in October 2025, surpassing 16 million, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 15.

A closer look at sub‑sectors shows contrasting trends. Paid employment in the industrial sector fell 3.5 percent annually to 4.84 million, with the manufacturing industry posting a 3.8 percent decline to 4.5 million.

In contrast, the construction sector recorded a solid increase, with paid employment rising 6.2 percent year-on-year to 2.02 million. The trade‑services sector also expanded, posting a 2.5 percent rise to 9.2 million employees.

Within services, accommodation and food services saw a 5.4 percent annual increase, reaching 1.39 million employees. Transportation and storage employment grew 3.5 percent to 1.32 million.

The information and communication sector recorded an annual rise of 1.7 percent to around 300,000, while financial and insurance services employment increased 2.8 percent to more than 360,000.

TÜİK also noted that the total number of paid employees across industry, construction and trade services showed no monthly change in October compared with September.