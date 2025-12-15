Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

ANKARA

A stable Syria free from foreign interventions will be a very important asset for the region, the Turkish top diplomat has said, reiterating Türkiye’s continued support to the Syrian people to this end.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan launched the 16th Ambassadors’ Conference in Ankara on Dec. 15 under the theme of “Foreign Policy Promoting Peace, Stability and Prosperity." In his lengthy speech, Fidan touched on the latest developments regarding Syria, Gaza and Ukraine and explained Türkiye’s positions on these issues.

“Syria, on the anniversary of the [Assad] regime’s overthrow, has become another example of Turkish diplomacy standing on the right side of history. Looking back, we have passed one of the most challenging tests in history in the Syrian theater over the last 15 years,” Fidan said.

Despite political and economic costs, the Turkish diplomacy did not compromise on human dignity, the minister stressed, recalling that, in the same period, many countries established tactical relationships with the terror organizations at the expense of leaving Türkiye alone.

“Dec. 8, 2024, has become a milestone for opening a new page of hope for the people of Syria. But our work in Syria is actually just beginning. We believe that a stable Syria free of foreign interventions will constitute a value-added asset for our region,” Fidan underlined.

He also repeated that Türkiye will continue to be with the people of Syria in their efforts to reconstruct their country.

Two-state solution is must

On Gaza, Fidan described the massacres the civilians have been suffering at the hands of the Israeli army as a black stain in human history.

“We became the voice of global conscience against the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza. Our principled stance on the Palestinian issue from the very beginning played a leading role in achieving the ceasefire,” Fidan said.

Türkiye’s efforts have been positively reflected at the global level, he said. “If the two-state solution is now approved even in Western capitals, it is largely due to the persistent stance of Turkish diplomacy,” he added.

There is still a long road for a permanent peace in Palestine, Fidan stated, underlining Türkiye’s commitment to achieving this objective.

Istanbul main avenue for Ukraine-Russia peace

On the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine since 2022, Fidan explained that Türkiye’s pro-peace position has never changed, saying, “Our stance since the first day of the war is clear: "There is no winner in war, and no loser in a just peace.”

Türkiye has been the country exerting most effort for ending the war and Istanbul is still the venue where the two warring sides can come together for direct talks, the minister recalled. “This reflects the trust in Turkish diplomacy. Türkiye is ready to take every initiative, play a facilitating role and reestablish the peace table to end the war through diplomatic means," he added.