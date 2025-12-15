Members of popular girl band get suspended 3-month prison sentences

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court on Dec. 15 sentenced each of the six members of the popular Turkish girl band Manifest to three months and 22 days in prison on charges of “obscene acts” and “public indecency,” but deferred the announcement of the verdict.

The prosecution launched an investigation into the group, citing their stage outfits and dance routines during a concert held in September. The group announced that the show in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district was exclusively for audiences over 18 and all 12,000 tickets were sold.

However, their attire and choreography sparked reactions on social media.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the probe was initiated after it was determined that the group’s on-stage dances and performances “constituted an attack on public decency and morals, harmed feelings of modesty and chastity and carried the potential to negatively influence children and young people.”

Under the ruling on Dec. 15, the six members of Manifest will not serve prison time unless they commit another offense during the probationary period, as the court postponed the formal announcement of the verdict.

The judicial control measure imposing a travel ban abroad, which was introduced when the investigation was first made public, was also lifted.

Manifest, a newly formed six-member group, has drawn significant attention with its songs and live performances.

The band, which held its first concert earlier this year, first rose to prominence through the televised music competition Big5 Türkiye.