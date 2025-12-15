Members of popular girl band get suspended 3-month prison sentences

Members of popular girl band get suspended 3-month prison sentences

ISTANBUL
Members of popular girl band get suspended 3-month prison sentences

An Istanbul court on Dec. 15 sentenced each of the six members of the popular Turkish girl band Manifest to three months and 22 days in prison on charges of “obscene acts” and “public indecency,” but deferred the announcement of the verdict.

The prosecution launched an investigation into the group, citing their stage outfits and dance routines during a concert held in September. The group announced that the show in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district was exclusively for audiences over 18 and all 12,000 tickets were sold.

However, their attire and choreography sparked reactions on social media.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the probe was initiated after it was determined that the group’s on-stage dances and performances “constituted an attack on public decency and morals, harmed feelings of modesty and chastity and carried the potential to negatively influence children and young people.”

Under the ruling on Dec. 15, the six members of Manifest will not serve prison time unless they commit another offense during the probationary period, as the court postponed the formal announcement of the verdict.

The judicial control measure imposing a travel ban abroad, which was introduced when the investigation was first made public, was also lifted.

Manifest, a newly formed six-member group, has drawn significant attention with its songs and live performances.

The band, which held its first concert earlier this year, first rose to prominence through the televised music competition Big5 Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

    Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

  2. New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

    New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

  3. Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

    Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

  4. Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

    Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

  5. US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation

    US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation
Recommended
Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit
Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

Türkiye moves to ban betting ads
Streaming platform Gain Media seized in money laundering, gambling probe

Streaming platform Gain Media seized in money laundering, gambling probe
Şanlıurfa nominated as world gastronomy city for 2029

Şanlıurfa nominated as world gastronomy city for 2029
Demirören Media launches AI-driven transformation with Microsoft

Demirören Media launches AI-driven transformation with Microsoft
Early snowfall kicks off ski season in eastern Türkiye

Early snowfall kicks off ski season in eastern Türkiye
WORLD New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

Amid rising security challenges in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has become a topic of heightened attention in military-political discussions.

ECONOMY Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

The birth rate of enterprises in Türkiye reached 15.8 percent in 2024, marking a modest increase from 15.5 percent in 2023, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Entrepreneurship and Business Demography survey.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿