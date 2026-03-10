Türkiye moves to end ‘hidden fees’ in online food delivery

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Trade Ministry is introducing new rules aimed at increasing transparency in online food delivery platforms, ending what officials describe as “hidden fees” that have drawn complaints from restaurants and consumers.

Under the new regulation, platforms will be required to clearly display all charges applied to restaurants in seller dashboards.

Consumers will also be able to see a breakdown of these costs on the order screen, allowing them to understand what expenses are included in the price they pay.

The move follows a surge in complaints to the ministry about high commission rates, complex and variable pricing structures and a lack of clear information about the fees collected by intermediary platforms.

Online food delivery services have expanded rapidly in recent years, but restaurants say platforms often charge multiple types of fees, including commission, promotional participation fees, courier service charges and advertising payments.

Under the new rules, platforms will no longer be allowed to charge arbitrary fees under categories such as “core services.”

Basic services such as receiving orders online, transmitting them to restaurants, handling payments and managing order-related processes cannot be billed separately.

The regulation also introduces a new system for calculating commissions.

If a meal is sold at its full listed price, the platform’s commission will be calculated based on that original price.

If a restaurant offers a discount, however, the commission will be calculated based on the final amount actually paid by the customer.

The ministry has given food delivery platforms until April 1 to comply with the new transparency requirements.