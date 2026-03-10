Türkiye deploys Patriot system after Iran missile incursions

ANKARA
Türkiye has said that a Patriot air defense system was deployed in eastern Anatolia for the protection of its airspace following the second ballistic missile launched from Iran.

A statement from the Defense Ministry on March 10 announced the development.

“In addition to the national measures we have implemented, NATO has enhanced air and missile defense measures. As part of this framework, a Patriot System is currently in Malatya and is being prepared for operational readiness to support the protection of our airspace,” read the statement.

The Turkish Armed Forces are fully committed to ensuring the security of Türkiye and the Turkish people and consultations with NATO and allied nations continue, the ministry said.

“Our country, which maintains its defense and security capacity at the highest level, will continue to assess developments in cooperation and consultation with NATO and our Allies and strive for regional peace and stability.”

The statement did not detail from which NATO country the Patriot system was provided. During the first years of the Syrian civil war, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain had deployed air defense systems to Türkiye.

Among them, only the Spanish Patriot system is still deployed in the İncirlik air base in southern Türkiye, hosting one of the main U.S. military presences.

Malatya is home to one of NATO’s most important radar stations in the Kürecik area of the eastern province.

NATO intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace on March 4 and March 9. NATO announced its readiness to continue protecting the allied airspace and take all necessary measures to this end.

In a statement after a cabinet meeting on March 9, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye has taken all necessary safeguards for the protection of the country since the beginning of the war in late February.

"With our F-16s, early warning and tanker aircraft, we round-the-clock monitor our airspace against potential threats. All our air defense operation centers have become operational on the same bases," he stated.

"With our land, naval and air forces, we ensure the security of our borders with nearly 60 thousand personnel under every kind of air and field conditions."

 

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
