Türkiye's Gaza message left impression on Trump at UN meeting, says Erdoğan

Türkiye's Gaza message left impression on Trump at UN meeting, says Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Türkiyes Gaza message left impression on Trump at UN meeting, says Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Sunday that Türkiye's message during a Gaza-focused meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in late September had left an impression on U.S. President Donald Trump.

"At the U.N. General Assembly, during the meeting we held with Trump, we gave our message especially with Muslim countries, but our message, as Türkiye, left an impression on Trump," Erdoğan said during a meeting with university students in Istanbul.

"We will continue on our path with determination in the period ahead. There will be no stepping back. If we step back, we would not be able to account for it before God or before Gaza," he added.

On Gaza, Erdoğan affirmed that Ankara is "taking every step," recalling his speech at the U.N. General Assembly before all delegates.

"... Israeli delegates were seated at the tables across from me. I delivered that speech while looking them straight in the face. You do not go to war against cowards. We are not cowards," he said.

Expressing Ankara's resolve on the Gaza issue, he vowed no retreat.

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's unique global position, noting that Ankara will host a NATO leaders’ summit.

"We previously hosted it in Istanbul, and now we will host this summit in Ankara as well. Of course, in Ankara, we are preparing a crescent-and-star concept."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

    Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

  2. New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

    New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

  3. Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

    Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

  4. Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

    Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

  5. US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation

    US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation
Recommended
Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit
Regional conflicts trample UN human rights declaration: Erdoğan

Regional conflicts trample UN human rights declaration: Erdoğan
Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan
Türkiye condemns drone attack on UN base in Sudan

Türkiye condemns drone attack on UN base in Sudan
Türkiye urges Russia, Ukraine on Black Sea security after fresh attack on Turkish vessel

Türkiye urges Russia, Ukraine on Black Sea security after fresh attack on Turkish vessel
WORLD New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

Amid rising security challenges in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has become a topic of heightened attention in military-political discussions.

ECONOMY Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

The birth rate of enterprises in Türkiye reached 15.8 percent in 2024, marking a modest increase from 15.5 percent in 2023, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Entrepreneurship and Business Demography survey.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿