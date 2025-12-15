Erdoğan sets $100 bln trade goal with Turkic states

Erdoğan sets $100 bln trade goal with Turkic states

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Türkiye aims to raise trade with Turkic states to $100 billion, unveiling a new policy framework to deepen economic and political integration across these nations.

Erdoğan made the remarks on Dec. 15 at the launch of his ruling Justice and Development Party’s “Turkic World Vision Document” in the capital Ankara.

“This is an important document in building the next century. Our document is the most concrete indicator of developing unity and solidarity in our Turkic world,” Erdoğan said.

He said the vision document spans a broad range of policy areas, including economic integration, cultural cooperation, energy security, transportation networks and youth policies.

“The sections organized across a wide range of areas, from economic integration goals to cultural cooperation, from energy security to transportation networks and youth policies, plan to efficiently mobilize the existing potential of Turkic states,” he said.

Erdoğan said economic strategies form the backbone of the document, underscoring Ankara’s trade ambitions.

“As the Turkic world, we see our strengthening unity as the strengthening of all humanity. We aim to increase trade with the Turkic world to $100 billion,” he said, adding that “establishing financial mechanisms is vital for the sustainability of regional integration.”

He said Turkic states have built “unparalleled ties” over the past three decades in fields ranging from education and trade to security, energy, culture and the arts.

“We aim to deepen integration among Turkic states and strengthen multi-dimensional cooperation within an institutional framework. Economic development, cultural solidarity, strategic collaborations and the achievement of regional peace are central to our vision document,” Erdoğan said.

He added the document was prepared in six dialects using a common alphabet.

In September last year, a joint commission within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) reached an agreement on adopting a shared alphabet consisting of 34 letters. The decision followed the commission’s third meeting held in Baku, with contributions from the Turkish Language Association.

