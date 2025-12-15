Greek Cyprus, France sign strategic partnership deal

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides on Dec. 15 signed a “strategic partnership agreement” after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The deal covers cooperation in defense, the economy, culture, innovation and education, with a particular emphasis on strengthening political and military coordination on European and international issues.

The talks also addressed the priorities of the Greek Cypriot administration’s upcoming presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2026, as well as the war in Ukraine and broader European security concerns.

Military cooperation emerged as the most striking component of the agreement.

“This agreement further strengthens our relations,” Christodoulides said during a joint press conference with Macron. The Greek Cypriot president hailed the deal as “historic.”

According to reports in the Greek Cypriot press, France is seeking to reinforce and render more permanent its existing military presence in southern part of the ethnically-divided Eastern Mediterranean island.

Plans reportedly include the modernization of the Mari Naval Base for use by the French armed forces, as well as the allocation of ports and airports to French military units. The agreement will French troops full freedom of movement across the island, the reports claimed.

France already maintains a military presence in Greek Cyprus; however, the agreement is expected to transform this presence from a temporary or operational footing into a permanent one.

On the energy front, the activities of French energy giant Total in the exclusive economic zone unilaterally declared by the Greek Cypriot administration came to the fore. Energy resources and maritime jurisdiction disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean are viewed as key elements underpinning the agreement.

The cooperation talks with France came a day after that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid his first-ever official visit to Greek Cyprus.

Energy cooperation with Greek Cyprus ranked high among the United Arab Emirates’ priorities, the reports said.

The media also noted that the UAE proposed a roadmap for investments aimed at transforming Greek Cyprus into a regional energy hub for Europe.