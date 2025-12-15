New Year travel demand rises as holiday extends into weekend

ISTANBUL

With the first day of 2026 falling on a Thursday, New Year’s celebration programs have been planned to extend into the weekend, driving a noticeable increase in travel reservations compared with last year.

According to Firuz Bağlıkaya, president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), reservation requests have risen by roughly 10 percent.

“Based on information from our travel agencies, we expect around 750,000 people to be on the move for New Year’s. This includes both those joining organized tours and those traveling to spend the holiday with family. We estimate that about 170,000 people will welcome the New Year abroad,” he said.

Bağlıkaya noted that domestic demand is particularly strong for the Touristic Eastern Express routes, while travelers seeking a winter holiday and snow activities are heading to Uludağ, Erciyes, Palandöken and Sarıkamış.

He added that Cappadocia, tours to the Southeastern provinces and the Black Sea highlands are also among the most popular New Year destinations. For those planning to celebrate abroad, Turkish Cyprus remains the top choice, according to Bağlıkaya.

“As with every holiday period, visa‑free and short‑haul destinations are in high demand,” Bağlıkaya said.

Balkan cities such as Belgrade, Sarajevo and Skopje continue to attract strong interest, while Dubai, Sharm el‑Sheikh and Morocco — destinations that are visa‑free or offer easy visa procedures — are also among the preferred options for the New Year period.

Higher costs of celebrations

As the countdown to New Year’s Eve continues, restaurants and hotels have accelerated their preparations.

However, celebrating outside the home has become significantly more expensive this year, with prices rising 30 to 50 percent compared with last year.

In Istanbul, New Year’s menus now start at 1,700 Turkish Liras, and depending on the program and entertainment offered, prices can reach 5,000 liras per person. For those wishing to celebrate at a Bosphorus hotel in Istanbul, costs exceed 20,000 liras.

In Antalya, hotels offering New Year’s programs with live performances are pricing two‑person stays between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 from 15,840 liras.

In Northern Cyprus, a three‑night New Year package for two starts at around 35,000 liras, while in the famous ski resort Uludağ, hotels offering three‑night stays with live entertainment range between 70,000 and 91,000 liras for two people.