Auto production increases 4 percent in January-November

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s total auto production reached 1.3 million units in the first 11 months of the year, marking a 4 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Passenger car production, however, declined 3 percent annually to 796,276 units.

Commercial vehicle manufacturing showed strong momentum during the same period. Output in the overall commercial vehicle segment rose 19 percent, with light commercial vehicle production up 21 percent and heavy commercial vehicle output increasing 1 percent year‑on‑year.

Carmakers’ exports increased 5 percent in unit terms, reaching 960,989 vehicles in the January–November period. In value terms, total automotive exports rose 11.4 percent to $37 billion. While passenger car exports fell 8 percent, commercial vehicle exports surged 30 percent year‑on‑year.

The domestic market also expanded. Total vehicle sales grew 10 percent to around 1.22 million units, while the passenger car market increased 11 percent, reaching 938,177 units. Imported vehicles accounted for 70 percent of the passenger car market in the January–November 2025 period.

The industry’s capacity utilization rate stood at 66 percent. By vehicle category, utilization reached 68 percent for light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles), 57 percent for trucks, 67 percent for buses and midibuses and 37 percent for tractors.

In November alone, total vehicle production rose 10.5 percent year‑on‑year to 131,606 units, whereas passenger car output slipped 1.4 percent to 78,955 units.