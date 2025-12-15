Auto production increases 4 percent in January-November

Auto production increases 4 percent in January-November

ISTANBUL
Auto production increases 4 percent in January-November

Türkiye’s total auto production reached 1.3 million units in the first 11 months of the year, marking a 4 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Passenger car production, however, declined 3 percent annually to 796,276 units.

Commercial vehicle manufacturing showed strong momentum during the same period. Output in the overall commercial vehicle segment rose 19 percent, with light commercial vehicle production up 21 percent and heavy commercial vehicle output increasing 1 percent year‑on‑year.

Carmakers’ exports increased 5 percent in unit terms, reaching 960,989 vehicles in the January–November period. In value terms, total automotive exports rose 11.4 percent to $37 billion. While passenger car exports fell 8 percent, commercial vehicle exports surged 30 percent year‑on‑year.

The domestic market also expanded. Total vehicle sales grew 10 percent to around 1.22 million units, while the passenger car market increased 11 percent, reaching 938,177 units. Imported vehicles accounted for 70 percent of the passenger car market in the January–November 2025 period.

The industry’s capacity utilization rate stood at 66 percent. By vehicle category, utilization reached 68 percent for light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles), 57 percent for trucks, 67 percent for buses and midibuses and 37 percent for tractors.

In November alone, total vehicle production rose 10.5 percent year‑on‑year to 131,606 units, whereas passenger car output slipped 1.4 percent to 78,955 units.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

    Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

  2. New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

    New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

  3. Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

    Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

  4. Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

    Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

  5. US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation

    US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation
Recommended
Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey
French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit

French EDF eyes possible sale of US renewables unit
Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey

Eurozone business activity growth slows in December: survey
Kaspi completes capital increase at Hepsiburada

Kaspi completes capital increase at Hepsiburada
World Bank mobilizes 1.5 billion euro financing for Turkish small businesses

World Bank mobilizes 1.5 billion euro financing for Turkish small businesses
November discounts bring little boost to physical stores

November discounts bring little boost to physical stores
Home sales climb 13 percent year-on-year in first 11 months

Home sales climb 13 percent year-on-year in first 11 months
WORLD New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

Amid rising security challenges in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has become a topic of heightened attention in military-political discussions.

ECONOMY Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

The birth rate of enterprises in Türkiye reached 15.8 percent in 2024, marking a modest increase from 15.5 percent in 2023, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Entrepreneurship and Business Demography survey.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿