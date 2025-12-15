Turkish father, son convicted for assaulting Monaco royal family member

ISTANBUL

A court has handed down two-month suspended prison sentences to a Turkish father and son who support Istanbul club Galatasaray for assaulting Louis Ducruet, the son of Princess Stephanie of Monaco, following a Champions League match earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Dec. 9 after AS Monaco defeated Galatasaray 1-0 in a UEFA Champions League game at Stade Louis II.

A fight broke out in the stadium’s VIP lounge after the match.

Prosecutors said Hasan B. and his son Selman B., Galatasaray supporters living in Paris, attacked Ducruet, 33, who is Prince Albert II’s nephew, along with two of his friends.

Ducruet and the two others later went to hospital, where doctors issued medical reports indicating they were unable to work for between two and four days.

In court on Dec. 12, Ducruet said he was punched, knocked to the ground and feared he could be seriously harmed during the altercation.

The defendants told the court they acted in self-defense, with Hasan B. claiming he was grabbed by the throat.

The court found both men guilty and sentenced each to two months in prison, suspended. They were also banned from entering Monaco for three years.

In addition, the court ordered the father and son to pay 1,000 euros ($1,173) each in moral damages to each of the victims.

The two men were released after the ruling and returned to Paris. Under the terms of the suspended sentences, they will serve jail time if they commit another offense.