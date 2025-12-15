Türkiye bans online, over-the-counter pesticide sales

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has rolled out a far-reaching overhaul of its pesticide sales system, introducing mandatory prescriptions for certain insecticides and banning both online sales and advertising in an effort to curb health risks linked to improper use.

 

Prepared by the agriculture ministry and published in the Official Gazette, the regulation targets chemicals that pose threats to human health and have previously been associated with serious poisoning incidents, including fatalities.

 

This includes a recent incident in Istanbul in which four members of the same family died after exposure to an insecticide used inside a hotel.

 

Under the new framework, selected plant protection products may only be sold with an official prescription and must be distributed in line with procedures set by the ministry.

 

The regulation also replaces paper-based prescriptions with a centralized electronic system.

 

Prescriptions will now be issued through a digital platform managed by the ministry and will apply to products containing active substances placed under prescription control.

 

Only authorized professionals will be allowed to issue prescriptions. These include agricultural engineers who receive special authorization from the ministry.

 

Sales will be limited according to the size of the farmer’s land, the type of crop, the target pest and the approved dosage and quantity of the product.

 

Dealers who sell prescription-only products without a prescription or fail to keep required records will face administrative fines of 5,000 Turkish Liras ($117).

