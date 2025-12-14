‘Butcher's broom’ bouquets fill Istanbul markets ahead of New Year

With New Year celebrations intensifying across Türkiye, decorated bunches of butcher's broom (Ruscus aculeatus) — a small evergreen shrub known locally as "kokina" or "kasap süpürgesi" — have reappeared at flower markets and stalls throughout Istanbul.

These traditional arrangements of butcher's broom — featuring the plant's spiny green cladodes adorned with clusters of bright red berries and traditionally believed to bring good fortune to homes — are seeing significantly higher demand this year compared to last.

Sunay Çalışır, head of an Istanbul chamber of florists, said demand for the plant has already risen by around 60 percent compared with the previous season.

About 100,000 bunches were sold across the city last year; florists now expect sales to reach 200,000 bunches by the end of this season.

Total revenue from butcher's-broom sales is projected to exceed 50 million Turkish Liras ($1.1 million) in the province.

The floral arrangement, widely associated with year-end celebrations in Türkiye, is made by hand by tying small red berries onto green branches collected from forested areas.

Its durability and festive appearance have made it a popular choice for home decorations, restaurant interiors and corporate gifts.

Florists say the flower, once appealing to a relatively narrow customer base, has become a broader trend in recent years, driven by social media and changing decoration habits.

According to Çalışır, “kokina” is currently widely available on the market.

Individual bunches are selling for 250 to 300 liras ($6 to $7), while larger bouquet-style arrangements range from 1,000 to 1,500 liras ($23 to $35), depending on size and design.

The strong performance of “kokina” follows a busy November for the flower sector, when chrysanthemums saw a sharp rise in demand.

Çalışır said nationwide sales of chrysanthemums increased by around 60 percent compared with last year, despite the flower being largely imported and relatively expensive, with stem prices ranging from 200 to 250 lira ($5 to $6).

Looking ahead, Çalışır said florists expect narcissus to be the standout flower of the year, while tulips, narcissus and hyacinths are forecast to see increased demand next year.

 

The death toll from flash floods that hit the Moroccan coastal town of Safi over the weekend rose to 37, local authorities said Monday.
The construction sector recorded a strong performance in October, with output rising 28 percent compared with the same month of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 15.  
A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
