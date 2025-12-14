Wage panel meets without worker representatives

ANKARA

The Minimum Wage Determination Commission held its first meeting to set Türkiye’s minimum wage for 2026 without the participation of worker representatives.

The meeting on Dec. 12 was attended by government officials and representatives of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK). Prior to the session, TÜRK-İŞ Deputy Chairman Ramazan Ağar met with Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan and TİSK Chairman Özgür Burak Akkol at the ministry. During this meeting, Ağar submitted a file to Işıkhan outlining TÜRK-İŞ’s reasons for not attending the commission meeting.

Ağar told reporters that TÜRK-İŞ will not participate in the 2026 Minimum Wage Determination Commission, reiterating that the confederation will stay away from the commission's work until it is restructured into a truly fair and democratic body.

“Wage determination must be based on economic data. Despite last year’s announced inflation rate of 44.38 percent, the minimum wage was increased by only 30 percent. The 14.38 percent loss stemming from it must be fully compensated,” he said.

Ağar also emphasized that the minimum wage has effectively become “the average wage” in Türkiye, stating, “Today, more than half of all employees are forced to work either at the minimum wage or at a wage very close to it.”

The Labor and Social Security Ministry announced that the second meeting of the commission will be held on Dec. 18.