Wage panel meets without worker representatives

Wage panel meets without worker representatives

ANKARA
Wage panel meets without worker representatives

The Minimum Wage Determination Commission held its first meeting to set Türkiye’s minimum wage for 2026 without the participation of worker representatives.

The meeting on Dec. 12 was attended by government officials and representatives of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK). Prior to the session, TÜRK-İŞ Deputy Chairman Ramazan Ağar met with Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan and TİSK Chairman Özgür Burak Akkol at the ministry. During this meeting, Ağar submitted a file to Işıkhan outlining TÜRK-İŞ’s reasons for not attending the commission meeting.

Ağar told reporters that TÜRK-İŞ will not participate in the 2026 Minimum Wage Determination Commission, reiterating that the confederation will stay away from the commission's work until it is restructured into a truly fair and democratic body.

“Wage determination must be based on economic data. Despite last year’s announced inflation rate of 44.38 percent, the minimum wage was increased by only 30 percent. The 14.38 percent loss stemming from it must be fully compensated,” he said.

Ağar also emphasized that the minimum wage has effectively become “the average wage” in Türkiye, stating, “Today, more than half of all employees are forced to work either at the minimum wage or at a wage very close to it.”

The Labor and Social Security Ministry announced that the second meeting of the commission will be held on Dec. 18.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

    Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

  2. DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

    DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

  3. Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

    Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

  4. Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

    Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

  5. Person held over US university shooting to be released

    Person held over US university shooting to be released
Recommended
Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

Construction output jumps 28 percent in October
Number of paid employees in key sectors tops 16 million

Number of paid employees in key sectors tops 16 million
Cubas communist party postpones congress, citing economic crisis

Cuba's communist party postpones congress, citing economic crisis
UK government says plans crypto regulation from 2027

UK government says plans crypto regulation from 2027
New Year travel demand rises as holiday extends into weekend

New Year travel demand rises as holiday extends into weekend
Auto production increases 4 percent in January-November

Auto production increases 4 percent in January-November
China’s retail sales growth hit three-year low in November

China’s retail sales growth hit three-year low in November
WORLD Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

The death toll from flash floods that hit the Moroccan coastal town of Safi over the weekend rose to 37, local authorities said Monday.
ECONOMY Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

The construction sector recorded a strong performance in October, with output rising 28 percent compared with the same month of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 15.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿