Trade Minister says held ‘productive’ talks in US

WASHINGTON

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has stated that he held highly productive meetings during his visit to the United States, adding that Ankara and Washington will continue working toward the shared goal of boosting bilateral trade volume to $100 billion.

Bolat traveled to Washington on Dec. 12, where he met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and members of the American business community.

“We are fully committed to achieving the $100 billion trade volume target set by the leaders of both countries. In this context, we will accelerate our joint efforts,” Bolat wrote on X following his meeting with Lutnick. “We believe that, based on mutual benefit, we will strengthen our strategic partnership on a much more solid foundation.”

The minister also noted that, under the auspices of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, he held a working session with senior executives from around 20 major American companies with investments in Türkiye.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Bolat described the talks during his visit to Washington as “very fruitful,” adding that technical teams from both sides will continue to work on key issues. He recalled that bilateral trade reached $34 billion last year and is expected to hit $38 billion this year.

Bolat stated that discussions covered trade regulations, investment frameworks, and steps to attract more U.S. investment to Türkiye. He highlighted that more than 2,000 American companies currently operate in Türkiye, with investments exceeding $15.5 billion.

Pointing to growing cooperation in digital services, energy, aviation, and defense industries, Bolat said the meetings also focused on ways to further increase Türkiye’s exports to the U.S.