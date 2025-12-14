Trade Minister says held ‘productive’ talks in US

Trade Minister says held ‘productive’ talks in US

WASHINGTON
Trade Minister says held ‘productive’ talks in US

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has stated that he held highly productive meetings during his visit to the United States, adding that Ankara and Washington will continue working toward the shared goal of boosting bilateral trade volume to $100 billion.

Bolat traveled to Washington on Dec. 12, where he met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and members of the American business community.

“We are fully committed to achieving the $100 billion trade volume target set by the leaders of both countries. In this context, we will accelerate our joint efforts,” Bolat wrote on X following his meeting with Lutnick. “We believe that, based on mutual benefit, we will strengthen our strategic partnership on a much more solid foundation.”

The minister also noted that, under the auspices of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, he held a working session with senior executives from around 20 major American companies with investments in Türkiye.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Bolat described the talks during his visit to Washington as “very fruitful,” adding that technical teams from both sides will continue to work on key issues. He recalled that bilateral trade reached $34 billion last year and is expected to hit $38 billion this year.

Bolat stated that discussions covered trade regulations, investment frameworks, and steps to attract more U.S. investment to Türkiye. He highlighted that more than 2,000 American companies currently operate in Türkiye, with investments exceeding $15.5 billion.

Pointing to growing cooperation in digital services, energy, aviation, and defense industries, Bolat said the meetings also focused on ways to further increase Türkiye’s exports to the U.S.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

    Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

  2. DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

    DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

  3. Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

    Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

  4. Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

    Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

  5. Person held over US university shooting to be released

    Person held over US university shooting to be released
Recommended
Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

Construction output jumps 28 percent in October
Number of paid employees in key sectors tops 16 million

Number of paid employees in key sectors tops 16 million
Cubas communist party postpones congress, citing economic crisis

Cuba's communist party postpones congress, citing economic crisis
UK government says plans crypto regulation from 2027

UK government says plans crypto regulation from 2027
New Year travel demand rises as holiday extends into weekend

New Year travel demand rises as holiday extends into weekend
Auto production increases 4 percent in January-November

Auto production increases 4 percent in January-November
China’s retail sales growth hit three-year low in November

China’s retail sales growth hit three-year low in November
WORLD Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

The death toll from flash floods that hit the Moroccan coastal town of Safi over the weekend rose to 37, local authorities said Monday.
ECONOMY Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

The construction sector recorded a strong performance in October, with output rising 28 percent compared with the same month of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 15.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿