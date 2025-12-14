Greek premier to pay visits to Jerusalem, Ramallah

ATHENS
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to visit Jerusalem on Dec. 22 for a brief meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with reports suggesting a potential trilateral summit involving the leaders of Greece, Israel and Greek Cyprus on the same day.

The timing of this proposed meeting holds significant weight, as it coincides with the delicate peace agreement brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the Gaza conflict.

Additionally, Athens is keen to strengthen its role in promoting multilateral cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides is expected to join Mitsotakis and Netanyahu in Jerusalem for the discussions.

During a recent conference, Mitsotakis emphasized that the Greece-Israel strategic partnership has solidified, both bilaterally and within frameworks like the “3+1” cooperation scheme, which has also attracted attention from Washington.

He also noted that the Great Sea Interconnection (GSI) project, which would connect the energy grids of Israel, Greek Cyprus and Greece via an undersea power cable, would be a key topic at the upcoming trilateral talks.

While in Israel, Mitsotakis is also expected to visit the occupied West Bank for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

