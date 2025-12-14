Cambodia-Thailand border clashes enter second week

Cambodia-Thailand border clashes enter second week

PHNOM PENH
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes enter second week

Renewed border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand entered a second week on Sunday after Bangkok denied U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that a truce had been agreed to halt the deadly fighting.

The conflict, rooted in a colonial-era demarcation dispute along their 800-kilometer border, has displaced around 800,000 people, officials said.

"I have been here for six days and I feel sad that the fighting continues," 63-year-old Sean Leap told AFP at an evacuation center in Cambodia's border province of Banteay Meanchey yesterday.

"I want it to stop," he said, adding he was worried about his home and livestock.

At least 25 people have been killed, including 14 Thai soldiers and 11 Cambodian civilians, officials said.

Each side blames the other for instigating the clashes, claiming self-defense and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Trump, who earlier backed a truce and follow-on agreement, said on Dec. 12 the Southeast Asian neighbors had agreed to halt fighting.

But Thai leaders later said no ceasefire deal was made, and both governments said yesterday morning clashes were ongoing.

Thai Defense Ministry spokesman Surasant Kongsiri said Cambodia shelled and bombed several border provinces overnight.

Cambodia's Defense Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata, meanwhile, said Thailand continued to fire mortars and bombs into border areas since midnight.

After Trump's promised truce did not come to pass, Cambodia shut its border crossings with Thailand on Dec. 13, leaving migrant workers stranded.

Amid the fighting, the Thai military has imposed an overnight curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in parts of Sa Kaeo and Trat provinces.

The United States, China and Malaysia, as chair of the regional bloc ASEAN, brokered a ceasefire in July.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

    Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

  2. DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

    DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

  3. Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

    Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

  4. Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

    Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

  5. Person held over US university shooting to be released

    Person held over US university shooting to be released
Recommended
Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town
Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide
Person held over US university shooting to be released

Person held over US university shooting to be released
Gaza reconstruction sparks race among US contractors: Report

Gaza reconstruction sparks race among US contractors: Report
Australia to toughen gun laws after deadly Bondi shootings

Australia to toughen gun laws after deadly Bondi shootings
Louvre trade unions to launch rolling strike

Louvre trade unions to launch rolling strike
Jimmy Lai convicted of national security charges in Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai convicted of national security charges in Hong Kong
WORLD Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town

The death toll from flash floods that hit the Moroccan coastal town of Safi over the weekend rose to 37, local authorities said Monday.
ECONOMY Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

Construction output jumps 28 percent in October

The construction sector recorded a strong performance in October, with output rising 28 percent compared with the same month of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 15.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿