Transportation and storage leads FDI inflows in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Transportation and storage became the top recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Türkiye in October, capturing 35 percent of all equity capital inflows with $199 million.

The wholesale and retail trade sector followed transportation and storage with an 18 percent share, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector with a 9 percent share, according to data from the International Investors Association (YASED).

In October alone, FDI inflows to Türkiye totaled $128 million.

Of the overall $567 million equity capital inflows, $240 million were through real estate sales to foreign nationals. “However, divestment and debt instruments decreased the overall FDI inflows by $606 million and $73 million, respectively,” the association said.

FDI inflows to Türkiye amounted to $11.6 billion in the first 10 months of the year. The figure rose 35 percent year-on-year in the first 10-month period of 2025, while the total FDI to Türkiye since 2002 exceeded $285 billion.

The EU countries, which had a 58 percent share in the total FDI into Türkiye in the 2002-2024 period, had an 82 percent share in October. In the same month, France had the largest share with 35 percent, followed by the Netherlands with 16 percent, Germany with 10 percent, Belgium with 9 percent, and Switzerland with 5 percent.

Over the 10-month period, the Netherlands invested the most in Türkiye at $2.8 billion, with Kazakhstan and Luxembourg following at $1.1 billion in investments each.

Wholesale and retail trade stood out with $2.8 billion in investments, followed by food manufacturing with $1.2 billion, and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) with $1.2 billion.

 

