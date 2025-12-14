Authorties speed up new farming strategies amid drought

ISTANBUL

Türkiye, which has received far below‑average rainfall this season, is stepping up efforts to develop new production systems and crop varieties to combat the growing threat of drought.

Authorities are preparing drought‑tolerant crop suitability maps for a wide range of products — from barley and potatoes to figs and cherries — while a national drought early‑warning system is scheduled to become operational in 2027.

Rainfall this November was 43 percent below seasonal norms and 39 percent lower than the same month last year. All regions recorded precipitation deficits, with the Black Sea region experiencing the sharpest decline at 59 percent. As irregular rainfall and prolonged dry spells continue to directly affect agricultural production, the Agriculture Ministry is intensifying preparations for all possible scenarios.

The General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies (TAGEM) has focused its efforts on developing new production models and climate‑resilient crop varieties to counter the negative effects of climate change.

Researchers have already produced wheat varieties that deliver up to 15 percent higher yields even in arid conditions.

Work is also underway to map how climate change may alter cultivation zones for barley, rice, corn, potatoes, onions, grapes, cotton, hazelnuts, oranges, bananas and walnuts. Additional research aims to reduce the impact of climate change on olive production and to develop drought‑tolerant olive varieties.

To minimize the adverse effects of drought and provide timely alerts to water users, the ministry is advancing the “Drought Forecasting and Early Warning System Project,” which is expected to be completed in 2027.