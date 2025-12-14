Türkiye denounces attack on joint US-Syrian patrol

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned an attack blamed on ISIL that killed two U.S. service members and an American civilian in central Syria, saying it would continue to support efforts to stabilize the war-torn country.

“We condemn the terrorist attack carried out on Dec. 13 against Syrian and U.S. forces performing patrol duties near Palmyra,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of those killed and to the governments of Syria and the United States, describing them as “our partners in the international coalition fighting ISIL.”

It added that Türkiye would continue to back the Syrian government’s efforts to strengthen stability and security and to fight terrorism.

U.S. Central Command said the assault was carried out by an alleged ISIL member, who was later killed.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said on Dec. 14 that the gunman was a member of the country’s security forces who had been slated for dismissal over extremist views. A Syrian security official told AFP that 11 members of the general security forces were arrested and questioned following the attack.

The official said the gunman had served in the security forces “for more than 10 months and was posted to several cities before being transferred to Palmyra.”

Palmyra, home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins, was once controlled by ISIL during the peak of the terror group’s territorial expansion in Syria.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the soldiers “were conducting a key leader engagement” in support of counterterrorism operations when the attack occurred. U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said the ambush targeted “a joint U.S.-Syrian government patrol.”

The incident is the first of its kind reported since a rebel alliance overthrew longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December last year and subsequently rekindled ties with the United States.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said international cooperation remains critical to Syria’s recovery, as investment slowly returns despite widespread devastation from years of war.

“Investments in Syria are gradually starting to take shape, but the scale of destruction is enormous,” Fidan told private broadcaster TVNET on Dec. 13. “There are people returning, and those returning need infrastructure that will allow them to live and access basic services.”

He pointed to regions held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), saying unresolved issues there must be addressed under a March 10 agreement aimed at integrating the SDF into state institutions and preventing further conflict.

He said SDF should stop delaying the process by citing threats from ISIL or other justifications, stressing that the issue goes beyond internal security.

“The south is perhaps our biggest risk area at the moment,” Fidan said, adding that Israel’s involvement increases the risk and requires close monitoring. Israeli military incursions have intensified since Assad’s overthrow last December.