Long-planned Türkiye, Greece ‘friendship bridge’ edges toward construction

ISTANBUL

After years of preparation and technical studies, Türkiye and Greece are nearing the launch of a new four-lane “Bridge of Friendship” over the Meriç River, a project designed to ease congestion at one of the region’s key border crossings.

Greek authorities announced that feasibility and design studies for the project have been completed, publishing the final plans and a 3D model that shows how the structure is expected to look once finished around 2027.

The design work was carried out by Greece’s infrastructure company Egnatia Odos in cooperation with Turkish partners, with the final package formally delivered to Ankara.

Egnatia CEO Konstantinos Koutsoukos said preparations, which began in 2006, intensified significantly in recent years.

“After a very intensive phase over the last four years, and following a period of tension between the two countries, we are pleased to announce that we have submitted the final study and design for the new bridge in Kipi [a Greek village where a major motorway border crossing between Greece and Türkiye is located],” he said.

The new bridge will span roughly 400 meters over the Meriç and feature a cable-supported design with a total width of more than 30 meters.

With two lanes on each side, it aims to ease congestion on the current crossing and provide a more efficient route for both passenger and freight traffic.

Officials say the project will create a strategic gateway between Europe and Asia and mark the start of a new phase in cross-border transport.

Both sides are expected to finalize their respective tender documents in the coming months under the bilateral agreement.

Once construction begins, the transport ministries of both countries will form a joint inspection and oversight team.

The bridge will consist of the main structure and two smaller auxiliary bridges. On the Greek side, it will connect to the Egnatia–Thessaloniki–Kipi motorway; on the Turkish side, it will link to the Edirne’s İpsala–Istanbul route.

Upon completion, the bridge will be the second to connect Greece and Türkiye, alongside the one already in operation.