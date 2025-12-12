Turkish vessel hit in Ukraine port attack: Ministry

ANKARA
A foreign-flagged vessel operated by a Turkish company was damaged in a strike on Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, and no Turkish citizens were injured, the Foreign Ministry has said.

The vessel — the M/V CENK T, operated by Cenk Shipping on the Karasu–Odesa route — was struck while 127 trucks on board were being unloaded, officials said. The impact triggered a fire in the ship’s bow section, and firefighting teams from port tugboats, local emergency units and the ship’s crew intervened immediately. Efforts to extinguish the blaze were still underway, according to initial reports.

The crew and truck drivers on board were evacuated, and no casualties or injuries were reported among Turkish citizens. The ministry said Türkiye’s Consulate in Odesa was closely monitoring the situation and assisting those affected.

The attack highlighted the growing risks to navigation in the Black Sea, the ministry added, renewing its call for an urgent end to the Russia–Ukraine war and for halting strikes targeting maritime, energy and port infrastructure in the region.

