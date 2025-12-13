Türkiye showcases faith-tourism sites at Vatican conference

ROME

In a bid to deepen global interest in its sacred sites, Türkiye has promoted its leading faith-tourism destinations at a conference held at the Pontifical Lateran University, unveiling new tour programs for next year.

Speaking at the event, Pope Leo XIV’s vicar general, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, praised Türkiye’s religious heritage and recalled past visits to the country, saying he appreciated its “beauty.”

"I am also pleased because during the pope's journey, we had the opportunity to appreciate Türkiye's strategically important geopolitical role, and it would be truly wonderful to be able to offer a sign of peace together with Türkiye in such a sensitive, exceptional context."

Pope Leo arrived in Türkiye on Nov. 27 and concluded his visit on Nov. 30 before traveling to Lebanon, marking his first foreign trip.

His trip included meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his participation in Bursa’s İznik with Orthodox patriarchs at the site of the 325 AD Council of Nicaea to pray for Christian reunification. He also paid visits to Istanbul’s Blue Mosque and the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral.

Speaking at the event, Zeynep Selvi, counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Rome, noted that the pope’s visit to Türkiye had strengthened dialogue and highlighted the country’s hospitality.

During the event, a tour coordinator at the Vatican-affiliated pilgrimage operator L’Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi presented upcoming itineraries covering major destinations such as Nevşehir’s Cappadocia, Denizli’s Pamukkale, Bursa’s İznik, İzmir’s Ephesus, Hatay’s Antakya and routes across the Black Sea and southeastern regions.

The event also featured footage shot in Türkiye.