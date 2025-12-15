Istanbul taxi drivers rally against illegal ride services

ISTANBUL

Taxi drivers in Istanbul have staged a slow-moving convoy protest to express their strong opposition to illegal passenger transport, commonly referred to in Türkiye as “pirate taxis” — unlicensed and unregulated ride-hailing services.

Drivers gathered at various points across the city before forming convoys and heading to the Yenikapı Event Area, a venue frequently used for public rallies.

Carrying banners and placards and displaying Turkish flags on their vehicles, the group chanted slogans and held a press statement demanding stricter enforcement against illegal operators.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Istanbul Taxi Drivers Chamber President Eyüp Aksu said taxi drivers have been fighting illegal transportation for nearly three years, particularly platforms operating through digital applications. He noted that a legal case concerning “digital pirate transportation” is still ongoing.

“There is an illegal transport problem in all 81 provinces of Türkiye,” Aksu said. “In Istanbul, our tradespeople have suffered serious income losses. We are here with all taxi drivers and working chauffeurs to make our voices heard. We say no to pirated goods and services in every profession. We want justice.”

Aksu stressed that licensed taxi drivers operate in line with all laws and regulations, including vehicle standards, insurance and social security contributions. He added that a key hearing in their lawsuit will take place on Dec. 19 at Çağlayan Courthouse, expressing hope that the case would set a final legal precedent.