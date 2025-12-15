Istanbul taxi drivers rally against illegal ride services

Istanbul taxi drivers rally against illegal ride services

ISTANBUL
Istanbul taxi drivers rally against illegal ride services

Taxi drivers in Istanbul have staged a slow-moving convoy protest to express their strong opposition to illegal passenger transport, commonly referred to in Türkiye as “pirate taxis” — unlicensed and unregulated ride-hailing services.

 

Drivers gathered at various points across the city before forming convoys and heading to the Yenikapı Event Area, a venue frequently used for public rallies.

 

Carrying banners and placards and displaying Turkish flags on their vehicles, the group chanted slogans and held a press statement demanding stricter enforcement against illegal operators.

 

Speaking on behalf of the group, Istanbul Taxi Drivers Chamber President Eyüp Aksu said taxi drivers have been fighting illegal transportation for nearly three years, particularly platforms operating through digital applications. He noted that a legal case concerning “digital pirate transportation” is still ongoing.

 

“There is an illegal transport problem in all 81 provinces of Türkiye,” Aksu said. “In Istanbul, our tradespeople have suffered serious income losses. We are here with all taxi drivers and working chauffeurs to make our voices heard. We say no to pirated goods and services in every profession. We want justice.”

 

Aksu stressed that licensed taxi drivers operate in line with all laws and regulations, including vehicle standards, insurance and social security contributions. He added that a key hearing in their lawsuit will take place on Dec. 19 at Çağlayan Courthouse, expressing hope that the case would set a final legal precedent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

    Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

  2. New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

    New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

  3. Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

    Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

  4. Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

    Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

  5. US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation

    US to investigate Israeli killing of Hamas official as truce violation
Recommended
Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit
Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

Türkiye moves to ban betting ads
Streaming platform Gain Media seized in money laundering, gambling probe

Streaming platform Gain Media seized in money laundering, gambling probe
Şanlıurfa nominated as world gastronomy city for 2029

Şanlıurfa nominated as world gastronomy city for 2029
Demirören Media launches AI-driven transformation with Microsoft

Demirören Media launches AI-driven transformation with Microsoft
Early snowfall kicks off ski season in eastern Türkiye

Early snowfall kicks off ski season in eastern Türkiye
WORLD New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

Amid rising security challenges in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has become a topic of heightened attention in military-political discussions.

ECONOMY Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

Enterprise birth rates rise slightly in 2024, shows survey

The birth rate of enterprises in Türkiye reached 15.8 percent in 2024, marking a modest increase from 15.5 percent in 2023, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Entrepreneurship and Business Demography survey.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿