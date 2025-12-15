Pet owners to face fines as microchipping deadline approaches

ANKARA

Türkiye is entering the final weeks of its mandatory pet identification and registration program for owned cats, dogs and ferrets as the year draws to a close.

Under regulations introduced by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, all pets aged 6 months and older must be microchipped and registered in the national Pet Animal Registration System (PETVET) by Dec. 31.

The requirement obliges veterinarians to implant a microchip and record the animal’s details in PETVET, a centralized database designed to improve traceability and reduce abandonment. Authorities have warned that owners who miss the deadline will face an administrative fine.

Veterinarian Ece Nur Tunaman said the deadline carries practical consequences beyond financial penalties. “Owners who fail to microchip their pets by then may encounter difficulties during domestic and international travel, and they may also be unable to access certain veterinary services,” she said.

Tunaman noted that while animals under six months of age can still be microchipped without penalty in the new year, fines will apply to older pets, with estimates ranging between 5,000 and 7,000 Turkish Liras (around $120 – $165).

Explaining the system, Tunaman stressed that the microchip functions solely as an identification tool. “It does not have GPS tracking and cannot be monitored via mobile phone. However, if a pet is lost or brought to a clinic, the chip can be scanned to immediately identify the registered owner,” she said.

The chip stores key information including the owner’s contact details, as well as the animal’s species, age, breed, vaccination history and any special medical conditions.