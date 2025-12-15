Türkiye top education destination for MENA students: Report

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has emerged as the most preferred destination for international students from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to a new report by the education platforms British Council and Netherlands-based Studyportals.

Covering Asia, Latin America and the MENA region, the report is based on data from 51 million users across more than 220 countries and regions.

According to the findings, Türkiye hosts nearly 350,000 international students from more than 200 countries, making it the top destination for student mobility in the MENA region.

Globally, Türkiye ranks sixth among countries attracting the highest number of international students.

The report also highlights Türkiye’s program diversity.

With 906 undergraduate and 900 master’s programs available to international students, the country ranks first worldwide in terms of the number and variety of degree programs offered.

Istanbul and Ankara are the most sought-after cities at both undergraduate and graduate levels, according to the report.

Zaina Alkhazendar, a third-year medical student at the University of Health Sciences, said she transferred from Gaza through a horizontal transfer program.

“Of all the countries I applied to in order to continue my education, only Türkiye accepted me. I am very grateful,” she said.

Yeseo Yook, a third-year medical student at Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine from South Korea, described her education in Türkiye as meeting global standards both scientifically and clinically.

"I aim both to further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and to contribute to humanity as a good physician,” she said.