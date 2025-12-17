Tehran summons Greek Cypriot ambassador over UAE-backed claims

Tehran summons Greek Cypriot ambassador over UAE-backed claims

TEHRAN
Tehran summons Greek Cypriot ambassador over UAE-backed claims

Iran has summoned the Greek Cypriot ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and lodged a formal protest over references to Persian Gulf islands in a joint statement issued with the United Arab Emirates.

According to a written statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the ambassador was handed a protest note over language in the joint declaration by the Greek Cypriot administration and the UAE that Iran said undermines its territorial integrity.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a first official visit to Greek Cyprus last week.

The statement said the joint declaration voiced support for the UAE’s sovereignty claims over Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb islands in the Persian Gulf, a move Iran described as “interventionist and provocative.”

Iran told the ambassador that the islands are an inseparable part of Iranian territory and that Iran’s historical, undisputed and effective sovereignty over them is beyond doubt.

Tehran called on Greek Cyprus to immediately correct what it described as a mistake and to refrain from similar actions, stressing that any territorial claims violate the principles of national sovereignty and respect for states’ territorial integrity.

Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb are strategically located islands near the Strait of Hormuz that have been under Iran’s de facto control since 1971, while the United Arab Emirates claims the islands as belonging to the emirates of Sharjah and Ras al-Khaimah.

Iran argues that its sovereignty over the islands is historical, undisputed and legally settled, rejecting any internationalization of the issue, whereas the UAE periodically seeks diplomatic and political support from regional and international partners to bolster its claims.

tensions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

    Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

  2. Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday

    Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday

  3. Erdoğan vows unwavering stand for Gaza justice

    Erdoğan vows unwavering stand for Gaza justice

  4. Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

    Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

  5. Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

    Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters
Recommended
Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit
Erdoğan vows unwavering stand for Gaza justice

Erdoğan vows unwavering stand for Gaza justice
US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions
Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Venezuela reacts defiantly to US oil blockade

Venezuela reacts defiantly to US oil blockade
Over 1,000 killed in April attack on Sudan refugee camp: UN

Over 1,000 killed in April attack on Sudan refugee camp: UN
Australian PM vows hate speech crackdown

Australian PM vows hate speech crackdown
WORLD Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders Thursday they had the "moral" and legal right to use frozen Russian assets to fund Kiev — as pressure grew on key player Belgium to drop its opposition at a summit showdown.
ECONOMY ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿