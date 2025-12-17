Tehran summons Greek Cypriot ambassador over UAE-backed claims

TEHRAN

Iran has summoned the Greek Cypriot ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and lodged a formal protest over references to Persian Gulf islands in a joint statement issued with the United Arab Emirates.

According to a written statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the ambassador was handed a protest note over language in the joint declaration by the Greek Cypriot administration and the UAE that Iran said undermines its territorial integrity.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a first official visit to Greek Cyprus last week.

The statement said the joint declaration voiced support for the UAE’s sovereignty claims over Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb islands in the Persian Gulf, a move Iran described as “interventionist and provocative.”

Iran told the ambassador that the islands are an inseparable part of Iranian territory and that Iran’s historical, undisputed and effective sovereignty over them is beyond doubt.

Tehran called on Greek Cyprus to immediately correct what it described as a mistake and to refrain from similar actions, stressing that any territorial claims violate the principles of national sovereignty and respect for states’ territorial integrity.

Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb are strategically located islands near the Strait of Hormuz that have been under Iran’s de facto control since 1971, while the United Arab Emirates claims the islands as belonging to the emirates of Sharjah and Ras al-Khaimah.

Iran argues that its sovereignty over the islands is historical, undisputed and legally settled, rejecting any internationalization of the issue, whereas the UAE periodically seeks diplomatic and political support from regional and international partners to bolster its claims.