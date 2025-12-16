Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, on Dec. 16 in Ankara, following the latter's visit to Israel.

The talks were expected to focus on the latest developments surrounding peace plans for Gaza and recent developments in Syria, according to Turkish state media. Fidan and Barrack last met on Nov. 14.

Barrack, one of the U.S. officials leading the White House’s engagement with Lebanon, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Dec. 15. The meeting came as concerns mount that Israel could launch a major military offensive against Hezbollah.

Lebanese officials said last week Beirut had received warnings from Arab and international parties that Israel was preparing for a wide-scale military operation against the Iran-backed group.

The warnings prompted intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing an escalation and preserving the November 2024 ceasefire that ended more than a year of fighting.

The Lebanese army told the Washington Post that efforts to place weapons under state control — including disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani River — were nearly complete. The process is part of a three-week deadline set by the Lebanese government for the military to ensure that arms are held solely by the state.

