New geopolitical balance in South Caucasus: Reform dynamics and Türkiye factor

Leman ABDULLA

Azerbaijan’s deepening cooperation with NATO – perspectives towards collective security

Amid rising security challenges in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has become a topic of heightened attention in military-political discussions. Although the Azerbaijani government has not declared any official intention to pursue full NATO membership, and no such policy direction exists in any official document or statement, the country’s ongoing defense modernization, strategic partnerships and regional positioning keep NATO-related debates active. Consequently, this subject should not be framed as a “membership agenda” but rather as a practical model supporting national sovereignty and security.



Azerbaijan has been an active participant in NATO’s “Partnership for Peace” (PfP) program since 1994 and has continuously contributed to Allied operations, including missions in Afghanistan (ISAF/Resolute Support) and Kosovo. These contributions, confirmed by NATO and national defense institutions, have strengthened Azerbaijan’s reputation as a reliable partner within the international security architecture. Cooperation with NATO extends beyond political dialogue: Joint efforts in defense transparency, institutional accountability, cybersecurity and humanitarian demining have helped align parts of Azerbaijan’s defense system with NATO’s operational standards, enhancing military interoperability.



A central accelerator of this cooperation is the strategic alliance with Türkiye. The Shusha Declaration of 2021 formalized a broad security partnership that supports the adaptation of Azerbaijan’s armed forces to NATO standards. As a key NATO member, Türkiye plays a catalytic role in providing training, operational experience and technical exchange. This bilateral framework offers Azerbaijan access to advanced military capabilities without engaging in any NATO accession process, further demonstrating that the country’s cooperation with the Alliance remains partnership-based rather than membership-oriented.



Azerbaijan is also strengthening ties with newly integrated NATO members such as Slovakia, particularly in defense industry cooperation and military capacity-building. This allows Baku to benefit from the expertise of states that have recently completed the NATO accession experience. Similar bilateral engagements with the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany in military education, logistics and training reinforce Azerbaijan’s multidimensional security partnerships.



Despite these expanding relations, discussions about full NATO membership involve two analytical dimensions: strategic benefit and geopolitical risk. Accession could theoretically offer advantages such as collective defense guarantees under Article 5 and accelerated defense modernization. However, such a step could provoke sharp reactions from neighboring Russia and Iran, potentially increasing regional tension. Additionally, Azerbaijan’s constitution prohibits the deployment of foreign military bases on its territory, which presents a clear legal barrier to NATO membership under current conditions.



Azerbaijan’s approach to NATO, therefore, represents a balanced strategy that avoids the binary “West versus Russia” dilemma. This policy allows the country to benefit from NATO standards, training programs and technical cooperation while minimizing geopolitical risks.

By maintaining its policy of non-alignment with military blocs, Azerbaijan aims to strengthen its sovereignty, defense readiness and leading role in regional security. Although no official NATO membership trajectory exists, continued cooperation ensures that Azerbaijan preserves strategic flexibility amid future geopolitical shifts.