Türkiye moves to ban betting ads

ANKARA
Türkiye is set to ban betting advertisements soon, applying a regulation similar to those already in place for alcohol and tobacco, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Dec. 16.

Legal measures are being developed in response to a recent increase in gambling participation, particularly among minors, the report said.

The justice, interior and family ministries are conducting technical studies on the issue, and new legislation is expected to be introduced.

The regulation will also include provisions aimed at preventing access to gambling for children age 15–18.

It is planned to be submitted to the parliament in the coming days as part of a broader draft law that will also include extending maternity leave from 16 to 24 weeks.

According to a report published by the Green Crescent in September, the age at which individuals start gambling has dropped to 15, making it one of the country’s prominent addiction issues.

In Türkiye, one in every 10 people over the age of 15 has gambled at least once in their lifetime, with young people identified as the highest-risk group, the report noted.

