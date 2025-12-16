Streaming platform Gain Media seized in money laundering, gambling probe

ISTANBUL

The digital media platform Gain Media on Dec. 16 was targeted in an operation on the accusations of illegal gambling, forming a criminal organization and money laundering, with three detained in the raids.

The operation was carried out as part of an investigation into Anahat Holding, the owner of Gain Media, over the allegations.

Three people, including the company’s chairman and shareholder, were detained.

Movable and immovable assets deemed to be obtained from the alleged crimes were seized during the operation.

Trustees were also appointed to the platform and six other affiliated companies following the operation carried out by the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

These companies are Gain Media, Gain Studio Production, Gain Shorts Media, Anahat Holding, Anahat Media, 3B Software Technologies Industry and Trade and Berton Construction Industry and Trade.

According to the prosecutor’s briefing, the account activities of suspect Berkin Kaya, who acquired a 50 percent stake in Gain Media on June 11, 2024, were examined.

The review revealed “numerous high-value cash deposits and withdrawals, with unclear sources and large transfers to some foreign companies.”

The prosecutors also noted that “there is extensive intelligence suggesting that these accounts were used in illegal gambling and fraud operations.”

“The accounts were evaluated as possibly being used in an illegal organization,” the briefing said.

An examination of the companies in which the suspect was a partner showed that “the capital structure or business activities could not justify such large-scale money transfers.”

“It was understood that company financing largely relied on substantial cash inflows and transfers from abroad. Considering the volume, frequency and method of these transactions, they were deemed inconsistent with normal commercial operations,” it added.

The note also stated that Anahat Media, established on Dec. 12, 2024, by suspect Selahattin Aydın, with a capital of 10 million Turkish Liras ($234.400), acquired Gain Media in January for 450 million liras.

In the first eight months of 2025, approximately 1.076 billion liras in EFT and wire transfers were made to Gain Media, the briefing said.

A similar operation was carried out on Can Holding in September over money laundering allegations.

The probe targeted executives of Can Holding — a conglomerate known for its energy and education investments — which last year acquired several major TV channels, including Habertürk, Show TV and Bloomberg HT, the Turkish-language business news affiliate of Bloomberg News.