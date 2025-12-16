Sarıkamış prepares to mark 111th anniversary of historic campaign

Authorities in the eastern province of Kars are preparing for commemorative events marking the 111th anniversary of the Sarıkamış Campaign, one of the most tragic episodes of World War I for the Ottoman army.

 

The ceremonies, scheduled for Jan. 3 and 4 next year, will honor tens of thousands of Ottoman soldiers who lost their lives during the winter campaign of 1914–1915, largely due to extreme cold, harsh terrain and logistical failures in the Allahuekber and Soğanlı mountain ranges.

 

This year’s program will again feature the nationwide memorial march expected to draw thousands of participants from across the country.

 

Local authorities have been carrying out extensive preparations throughout the district ahead of the events.

 

Municipal and public institution teams have completed lighting and environmental improvement works along the torchlight march routes.

 

A new monument dedicated to the Sarıkamış martyrs has also been erected in the town center.

 

Additional activities during the commemoration period will include religious memorial services and various remembrance programs.

 

Sarıkamış’s district governor Enis Aslantatar said coordination among public institutions in the province has been finalized to ensure the smooth organization of the events.

 

Describing Sarıkamış as a place of deep historical and spiritual significance, he said the scale of the sacrifice becomes clearer when standing in the region’s severe winter conditions.

 

“Every part of the Allahuekber Mountains is a resting place for our soldiers. This awareness shapes how we serve this district every day."

