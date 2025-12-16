Thailand: Cambodia must announce ceasefire 'first'

Thailand: Cambodia must announce ceasefire 'first'

BANGKOK
Thailand said Tuesday that Cambodia must be first to announce a truce to halt fighting between the two nations after more than a week of deadly clashes in a reignited border conflict.

"As the aggressor onto Thai territory, Cambodia must announce the ceasefire first," Thai Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maratee Nalita Andamo told reporters in Bangkok, adding that Cambodia must also cooperate in de-mining efforts at the border "sincerely."

Renewed fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbors this month has killed at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, and displaced around 800,000, officials said.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the clashes, claiming self-defense and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia did not immediately respond to Thailand's statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who intervened in the border conflict earlier this year, last week claimed the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire beginning Dec. 13 night.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country supported the ceasefire initiative of Malaysia, chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, with Washington's participation.

But fighting has continued daily since Dec. 7, and Bangkok has denied Trump's claim of a truce.

